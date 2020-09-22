Police search for man accused of cutting phone, internet cables at law firm

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for the man who they say intentionally cut the phone and internet cables at a law firm in Richmond.
Police said the suspect has cut them on several occasions this year at the Tavenner & Beran, PLC, along North 8th Street.
Secrutity video caught the suspect on video on Sept. 19 and the most recent incident happened on Sept. 21.
“Detectives believe this suspect opened the electrical box and cut the wires inside back in January. After a lock was installed, he proceeded to cut all the wires to the electrical box again,” a release said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Fourth Precinct Detective J. Land at (804) 646-3103 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
