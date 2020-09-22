Police search for driver in hit-and-run crash injured pedestrian

By Hannah Smith | September 22, 2020 at 2:40 PM EDT - Updated September 22 at 2:40 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash in Richmond that left a pedestrian injured.

Police were called to the 400 block of Hopkins Road around 10:40 p.m. on Sept. 9.

Investigators say a vehicle was traveling along Hopkins Road when it hit a pedestrian and the driver did not stay at the scene.

A passerby stopped and called 911.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call RPD Crash Investigator J. Peterson at (804) 646-1511 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

