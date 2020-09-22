News to Know for Sept. 22: Man shot multiple times; Search for juvenile suspect; Emergency child care update; No BLM mural in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Happy First Day of Autumn!
Fall Begins at 9:30 a.m.
Today will be sunny and pleasant, with highs in the low 70s.
Louisa County Public Schools announced the middle and high schools will be operating on a two-hour delay due to a power outage.
The school district says all other schools will be operating on time.
Police are investigating after a man was shot Monday night in Henrico.
After arriving on the scene, police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was rushed to the hospital.
As of Tuesday morning, police say he is in stable condition.
Crews from multiple departments are searching for a suspect in the James River after a crash on the Bells Road ramp off I-95 in Richmond.
Police say five juveniles got out of a stolen car and tried to take off on foot.
Three of them were taken into police custody and two others are missing.
Police believe one of the suspects jumped into the river, witnesses say he went underwater and has not been seen since.
Parents of Richmond Public Schools students will have to wait another couple weeks for emergency child care at schools, as the Richmond School Board continued to hash out details on the program at its virtual meeting, Monday.
The child care program has been a slow-go as RPS leaders have been figuring out logistics and going back and forth with city officials, for several weeks.
More than 60 percent of RPS parents who responded to a survey said that didn’t know who was going to watch their children, once the school year started.
No exact launch date for the child care centers aiming to supervise about 500 kids inside the school buildings, was announced just yet. Child care centers inside two churches for RPS students are open.
Schools in Central Virginia continue to see cases involving staff and students testing positive for coronavirus. Multiple cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at multiple schools on Monday.
Richmond Public Schools sent out a notice Monday that one employee at Fox Elementary and another at Henderson Middle both tested positive and are now being quarantined. In Hanover county, two people on two school buses also contracted the virus. As a result, four people on those buses must quarantine because they had close contact.
Monday, there was also a confirmed case at Beasely Elementary in Prince George and another at Powhatan High School. In Powhatan, a staff member tested positive and now six students there are in quarantine.
Governor Ralph Northam is scheduled to make an announcement today on higher education savings.
Following the announcement, Gov. Northam will tour a socially distanced classroom and visit a COVID-19 testing site at George Mason University.
The governor will make his announcement today at 2 p.m.
The body of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court this week, with arrangements to allow for public viewing despite the coronavirus pandemic, the court said Monday.
Ginsburg’s casket will be on public view Wednesday and Thursday under the portico at the top of the court’s iconic steps in front of the building.
Public viewing is expected to last from 11 a.m. EDT to 10 p.m. EDT Wednesday and 9 a.m. EDT to 10 p.m. EDT Thursday, the court said.
President Donald Trump said Monday that he would announce a replacement for the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg by either Friday or Saturday.
During a morning interview on “Fox and Friends,” the president said the administration wanted to pay its respects to Ginsburg, who died Friday night from complications with cancer, before announcing a nominee later this week.
Ginsburg, 87, was the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court and praised as a champion for women’s rights.
Venture Richmond has withdrawn its application to the city for a temporary Black Lives Matter street mural.
The organization said the time the overall process has taken and the stipulations attached to such a mural, “has lead us to understand that our downtown community is best served by shifting our resources to other areas.”
Venture Richmond said it remains committed to helping small businesses impacted by COVID-19 and a few social justice demonstrations.
It takes nothing to join the crowd. It takes everything to stand alone - Hans F. Hansen
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.