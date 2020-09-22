Neighbors concerned after child shot multiple times in Henrico’s East End

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico community is shaken up after someone shot an 11-year-old boy several times. People who live at the Lakefield Mews Apartments and Townhomes are stunned because that child had to be rushed to the hospital where he’s in critical condition.
Neighbors say they hadn’t seen the little boy in the area much, which leads them to wonder if the family had just moved in the area. Regardless, so many are concerned because an innocent child is involved.
“It’s just heartbreaking,” Linda Maroney said.
She likes to know what’s happening in her neighborhood and says it is safe for the most part.
“[It’s] very quiet, safe…I’ve been here four years and I always feel safe,” Maroney said.
But Monday night, something didn’t seem right.
“I have a window that looks up to the road. I saw the blue lights go by and I’m like ‘OK, that’s something to check on,’” Maroney said. That’s when she jumped up. “By the time I got my shoes on and my sweater, the fire trucks had also come…So I walked up to the corner…and by the time I got to the corner, the whole street was lined with police cars."
Henrico police questioned neighbors at Lakewood Mews about what they saw. When police got the call around 10:30 p.m., it was just one of several shooting reports they received around the same time.
“It’s 2020 and society is lost,” Alvin Benson said. “I think people just need to wake up.”
He, like so many others, are angry because the gunfire struck an 11-year-old boy.
“Bullets ain’t got no name on it. What comes up must come down. We just got to be accountable for our actions because everyday matters,” Benson added.
“I just can’t fathom….Every neighborhood has issues, and unfortunately right now, there’s so much going on. People out of work and it’s just frightening.”
Henrico police are asking for tips about this crime. If you saw anything, no matter how small, you can call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
