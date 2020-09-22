MENTOR Virginia hosting outdoor movie event

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - MENTOR Virginia will be hosting a Carpool Cinema social distancing event, showing ‘How To Train Your Dragon’.
The event will take place on Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of city stadium.
The movie will be shown on a 40-foot jumbo screen.
Tickets must be pre-purchased at a cost of $25 per vehicle (maximum of six people per car).
Boka Tako Truck and Cool Concessions will be on-site to provide food, beverages and ice cream.
To purchase tickets, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.