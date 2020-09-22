Kaine, Warner announce more than $7.7M in funding to combat human trafficking

Tim Kaine and Mark Warner (Source: Office of Tim Kaine and Office of Mark Warner)
By Hannah Smith | September 22, 2020 at 9:33 PM EDT - Updated September 22 at 9:33 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - United States Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced on Monday the more than $7.7 million in funding will go towards combating human trafficking in Richmond, Fairfax, Alexandria and Hampton.

The $7,798,131 in federal funding will help develop and expand assistance programs for victims of sex trafficking.

“Community and government-based agencies are on the front lines in the battle against human trafficking,” the senators said in a joint release.  “We are pleased to announce these critical funds to support communities across the Commonwealth in their effort to end human trafficking.”

The funding was awarded as follows:

  • $1,684,000 for the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services in Richmond
  • $1,499,911 for the ICF Incorporated, L.L.C. in Fairfax
  • $588,868 for the Transitions Family Violence Services in Hampton
  • $2,500,000 for the International Association of Chiefs of Police in Alexandria
  • $1,000,000 for the National White Collar Crime Center in Richmond
  • $525,352 for the Virginia Department of Law in Richmond

