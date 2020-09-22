Hanover County teacher tests positive for COVID-19

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A teacher at John M. Gandy Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, the school district confirmed.
School officials say they have notified the families of the students in the affected classroom.
In accordance with official health guidance, these students will immediately transition to remote learning for the next two weeks.
All other JGES students will continue with in-person instruction as scheduled.
The school system also says custodial staff will conduct extra cleaning to sanitize the impacted classroom.
Last month, a student at Beaverdam Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.