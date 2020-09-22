GRTC offering riders access to absentee voting polls

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting on Sept. 23, the GRTC will be offering riders access to the absentee voting polls at the city’s new Office of the General Registrar.
The new registrar’s office is a larger facility with more room to practice social distancing for in-person voting.
This comes after Mayor Levar Stoney urged the city registrar to work with GRTC to create a shuttle service from city hall to the new General Registrar’s Office throughout the early voting period.
Smaller, nimbler shuttle vans pick up passengers Monday through Saturday from two popular connection points in the GRTC bus network which are:
- 9th and Marshall on the Northside of City Hall
- Broad and Robinson on the Northside of the street by the Science Museum of Virginia.
GRTC remains zero-fare, and shuttles are free to ride, as well, with funding support provided by the City of Richmond.
Weekday trips start at City Hall at 7:45 a.m. and run once an hour, with the last trip leaving the registrar’s location at 5:15 p.m.
Additional early voting service operates once an hour on both Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 from 8:45 a.m. until the last trip at 5:15 p.m.
CARE customers can continue to use CARE van service for free and may schedule trips to the new registrar’s office here.
For a complete list of Election Day (November 3) polling locations, most of which have a bus stop nearby, click here.
The last date to vote early in-person is October 31.
