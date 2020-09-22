Grant for leukemia research given in honor of Virginia girl

“It’s really touching just to see the impact that Rowan made on everybody. I mean, in four short years, she’s made an impact that most will not make in a lifetime,” said Mandy Price, Rowan’s mother. “One in five children diagnosed with cancer will die, and unfortunately, our Rowan is part of that statistic. If we can save one child and one family from the heartache we’ve experienced, then we’ve made a difference. This is why we have teamed up with St. Baldrick’s to honor our daughter Rowan who has inspired us to ‘RowOn’ and create the RowOn 4 a Cure Hero Fund that will not only honor her vivacious spirit but will help save the lives of those children fighting against acute myeloid leukemia like she so bravely did. We are so honored to have our first grant from the RowOn 4 a Cure Hero Fund go toward Dr. Huang’s promising research for pediatric AML at UCSF. We are so thankful to St. Baldrick’s and to all the Rowan Strong supporters who have helped create this lasting legacy in honor of our amazing daughter and warrior princess, Rowan.”