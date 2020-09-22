Forecast: A gorgeous day to start Autumn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Gorgeous weather holds through Thursday with rain chances ramping up on Friday.
Along the tidal rivers of Eastern VA, including the Bay, be alert for Coastal Flooding due to strong onshore winds. Advisories and warnings continue
TUESDAY: Fall Begins at 9:30am: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 70s. Haze from Western Wildfires returns to dim the sunshine a bit.
THURSDAY: Partly Sunny. Then increasing clouds with a rain chance during the evening or at night. Lows in the mid and mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with showers possible, especially late in the day. Lows near 60, highs in the upper 70s (Rain Chance: 40%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Lows near 60, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers. Lows in the low 60s, highs upper 70s. (Rain Chance:30%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered PM storms possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 70s (Rain Chance 40%)
