Dunkin’ celebrating National Coffee Day with free coffee

(WWBT) - Dunkin' is celebrating National Coffee Day by giving away coffee and taking the day over as “National Dunkin' Day.”
National Coffee Day is on Sept. 29, and customers will be able to enjoy free coffee at locations nationwide. Coffee fans can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.
Dunkin' fans can also enter for the chance to win a National Dunkin' Day care package which includes Dunkin' ready-to-drink iced coffee, K-Cup® pods, packaged coffee,Post Cereals made with Dunkin' coffee, Dunkin' Extra Extra Creamer Singles, tumblers, masks, stickers, temporary tattoos, tote bags and other surprises.
“For the chance to receive a National Dunkin' Day care package, fans can comment on Dunkin’s Instagram or Twitter post on September 23 with the emoji that best describes themselves before having their Dunkin' and tag a friend using #NationalDunkinDaySweepstakes," a release said.
A total of 100 winners will be chosen from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 23.
Also for a limited time, Dunkin' is rolling out “National Dunkin' Day” merchandise that die-hard fans can purchase. The merchandise will be available on Sept. 24 while supplies last.
