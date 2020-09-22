580 COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Percent positivity rate at 5.5%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 142,590 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Wednesday - an 580 case increase in the last 24 hours.
The state totals stand at 3,089 deaths with 10,718 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 2,065,593 tests have been given throughout the state. The positivity rate is now at 5.5 percent - at the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Eight new outbreaks were reported on Wednesday. A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 22,207 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 8,034 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 5,851 cases, 319 hospitalizations, 94 deaths
- Henrico: 5,331 cases, 422 hospitalizations, 211 deaths
- Richmond: 4,551 cases, 412 hospitalizations, 60 deaths
- Hanover: 1,248 cases, 97 hospitalizations, 36 deaths
- Petersburg: 726 cases, 72 hospitalizations, 29 deaths
- Goochland: 260 cases, 27 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
