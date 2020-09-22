Chesterfield Schools prepare to welcome back some students to in-person learning

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Schools' superintendent sent an email to parents notifying them that schools will be ready to welcome some students with special needs back into the classroom on Sept. 29.
After that, the board will decide when to allow the next wave of students to return, which will include pre-K through 3rd grades. When they do, those students will have a mix of both virtual and in-person learning.
Those who are learning at home will be able to join their in-person classmates virtually at various points throughout the day.
Chesterfield families have until Oct. 1 to share whether they prefer virtual or in-person learning.
Families who do not make a choice will be automatically assigned to in-person learning.
For a full breakdown of the hybrid learning plan, click here.
