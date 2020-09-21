30-year-old woman arrested, charged in death of toddler

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Campbell County Police says a 30-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in the death of a 3-year-old toddler.
On Sept. 17, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office became aware of a 3-year-old child, residing in Gladys, Virginia, who was airlifted to Roanoke-Carilion Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
After launching an investigation, law enforcement officials determined that the child sustained the injuries one day prior at the hands of its caregiver.
The caregiver was identified as Megan Paris, 30.
Paris was arrested and charged with child abuse and neglect on the evening of Sept. 17.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on this case should contact Investigator M. Bryant of the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9707.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.