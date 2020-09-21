We Care RVA is accepting applications for grants worth thousands of dollars

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The ‘We Care Rebuild RVA Project' is accepting applications from local business owners to receive grants ranging thousands of dollars. The Metropolitan Business League partnered with several organizations to raise more than a million dollars worth of funds meant to be spread out amongst businesses affected by Covid-19 or social justice demonstrations.
“Our small businesses are the backbone of our community,” said Melody Short, Director of Marketing for MBL. “We are walking this journey with them to not only ensure they can overcome these difficult times but moving forward thrive with their business.”
In order to qualify, business owners must be in operation for more than two years, have only two to 100 employees under their direction, and must have at least $50,000 in annual revenue. Businesses must be located in Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield or Hanover to be considered.
Business owners may receive anywhere from $2,500 to $10,000 based on their damages or claims. Applications started Sept. 21st and will continue until October 5th. Those who have been selected to receive a grant will be notified by Oct. 15.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.