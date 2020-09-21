Virginia’s 2020 summer in review: Hot and dry first half, then wet and cooler second half

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s summer in 2020 had a little something for everyone, as a hot and dry start to the summer flipped to a cool and wet pattern for the second half of the season.
June and July brought drought concerns and scorching heat. Richmond International Airport had the second longest streak of 90+ degree temperatures in recorded history. The streak of 90+ degree temperatures lasted 25 days, from July 10 to August 3. The only time we had a longer streak of 90+ degree heat was 25 years ago, lasting 27 days from July 11 to August 6, 1995.
A strong Bermuda high pressure center brought the persistent heat and dry weather from June to July. Areas northwest of Richmond were abnormally dry for a period of time from June into July. The month of July finished 3.6 degrees hotter than average but 1.71 inches below average in rainfall.
In early August, the weather pattern started to change with the arrival of Hurricane Isaias on August 3rd into August 4th. The biggest impacts from Isaias were felt along the coastal areas of Virginia, where winds gusted above 60 mph and several tornadoes were confirmed, including an EF-2 in the Northern Neck. NBC12 tracked the tornadoes as they struck early on the morning of August 4.
On Saturday, August 14, a slow moving frontal boundary brought extreme rainfall amounts to Chesterfield County and into Petersburg/Colonial Heights. There were numerous reports of flooding and water rescues.
Richmond officially received 15.34 inches of rain in August, which was 10.68 inches above average. That was the second wettest August on record. August finished 1.7 degrees warmer than average despite the rain.
The first three weeks of September have been a little wetter than average, but also a little cooler than average. The last few days have been well below average, with high temperatures in the 60s.
