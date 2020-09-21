Study: VCU Medical Center emergency room saw opioid overdose surge during pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University, data showed an alarming surge in opioid-related overdoses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Non-fatal opioid overdose visits to the VCU Medical Center emergency department in Richmond increased from 102 between March and June 2019 to 227 between March and June 2020.
That’s an increase of 123%.
The overdose increase occurred during a time when the emergency room was experiencing a lower-than-average number of visits overall.
March through June visits in 2020 were down 29% from the same time last year.
“Social isolation, job loss, the inaccessibility of community resources — these could all contribute to the overdoses we’re observing,” Taylor Ochalek, Ph.D., who works in the Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology at the VCU School of Medicine, said.
Ochalek also examined demographic information for the opioid overdose patients. For both years, the patients mostly were male (70% in 2019 and 73% in 2020), and nearly half were uninsured (40% in 2019 and 44% in 2020).
But the percentage of African-American patients increased: from 63% in 2019 to 80% in 2020.
VCU Health provides referrals to treatment resources, such as clinics, rehabilitation centers and clinical trials, that direct overdose patients into individualized care.
A majority receive prescriptions for naloxone, an overdose-reversal drug.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.