Staff member at Powhatan County High tests positive for COVID-19

By Adrianna Hargrove | September 21, 2020 at 11:11 AM EDT - Updated September 21 at 11:11 AM

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Powhatan County Public Schools confirmed a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

The school district says the positive case comes from a part-time staff member who works in the building a few hours each week. The staff member has self-quarantined.

PCPS contacted the local health department and worked with them to contact trace six students who will be self-quarantined.

The school district says there will be no changes made to the school’s schedules.

