Staff member at Powhatan County High tests positive for COVID-19

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Powhatan County Public Schools confirmed a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.
The school district says the positive case comes from a part-time staff member who works in the building a few hours each week. The staff member has self-quarantined.
PCPS contacted the local health department and worked with them to contact trace six students who will be self-quarantined.
The school district says there will be no changes made to the school’s schedules.
