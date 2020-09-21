RPS school board to discuss big changes to students’ schedules

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools are set to discuss some big changes to students' schedules at a school board meeting being held tonight.
After two weeks of virtual learning, the district says they are considering changes to schedules after feedback from students and parents saying the days are ‘too long with too little movement’, especially for younger children.
If everything goes according to the recommendation:
- Students in grades kindergarten through second grades will have a much shorter day and will split up learning that is in a group for just the mornings, and individual learning in the afternoons.
- Middle school students' day will be shortened from a six-period day to a four-period day with fewer transitions.
- For high school students, changes would be made to end the day early for students who have afternoon jobs, though they would have to finish some individual schoolwork later in the evening.
The school board will also talk about the emergency child care program for working parents, that’s hit some snags along the way.
The school board meeting will be held Sept. 21 at 6 p.m.
