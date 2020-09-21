2 RPS employees test positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Richmond Public Schools employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
One of the employees works at Fox Elementary School and was at the school on Sept. 3. The other employee works at Henderson Middle School and was last at the school on Sept. 15. Both are now in quarantine.
Anyone at either location on the dates listed above is encouraged to self-monitor for symptoms.
Contact tracers will also reach out to anyone who might have been exposed.
“Our number one priority remains the health and safety of our students, staff, and families. We will continue to work in close collaboration with the Richmond City Health District to ensure the well-being of the entire RPS community,” a letter to families said.
Anyone with concerns can call Richmond City Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at (804) 205-3501.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.