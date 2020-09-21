Richmond police investigating after man found shot in field

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a man was found shot in a field on Monday morning.
Police were called around 6:49 a.m. to the 1500 block of North 21st Street.
At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound in a field between North 20th and 21st streets and U and V streets.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
A death investigation is underway.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
