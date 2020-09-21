Richmond police investigating after man found shot in field

By Hannah Smith | September 21, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT - Updated September 21 at 6:57 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a man was found shot in a field on Monday morning.

Police were called around 6:49 a.m. to the 1500 block of North 21st Street.

At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound in a field between North 20th and 21st streets and U and V streets.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

A death investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

