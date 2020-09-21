Registered sex offender sentenced for possessing child pornography

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A registered sex offender has been sentenced to four years in prison for child pornography possession.
A Richmond Circuit Court found Damon Ashley Murphy, 43, guilty on four counts of possession of child pornography.
The court suspended an additional 46 years of imprisonment and required Murphy to register as a sex offender.
Evidence presented in court showed that Murphy, a registered sex offender with a previous federal conviction in Maryland for distribution of child pornography, posed as an adolescent to lure other online predators for his own sexually deviant purposes.
Officers subsequently executed a search warrant at Murphy’s Richmond residence and seized several electronic devices.
A forensic examination of the devices revealed that Murphy had saved ten images of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Murphy was also convicted for failing to register information as a sex offender as part of separate charges filed related to this investigation, court documents say.
Some child pornography found in Murphy’s possession featured a child identified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as an abuse victim in prior law enforcement investigations.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.