Quinn Classic raises funds for Virginia ALS patients

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - According to the ALS Association, at least 16,000 people have the disease at any given time across the United States. Local resident Bobby Quinn is one of them, and Monday saw family, friends and many others rally in support of Bobby and against the disease.
The second annual Quinn Classic teed off at Birkdale Golf Club in Chesterfield. The event is put on by Team Quinn, a non-profit started by Bobby and his wife, Michele. This organization raises money for Virginians battling ALS and their families to help with out-of-pocket costs, and also works to help improve their everyday lives.
36 teams and 144 golfers attended Monday’s Quinn Classic, an event that is important to many people in the area.
“When he was diagnosed a few years ago, it kind of hit home for us,” said Kevin Griffith, owner of Griffith Heating and Cooling, where Bobby was the longtime sales manager. “Bobby’s a great guy, he’s very outgoing, loving, would give you the shirt off his back, so we felt we needed to be a big part of the Quinn Classic and ALS in general.”
“I’ve known Bobby for 25 years and love the man to death,” added Bryan Mueller, who owns Closet Factory. “ALS is just a God-awful disease and would love to see us find a way to cure it, and certainly make Bobby’s life as good as it can be in the meantime.”
As for the turnout on Monday, those close to Bobby were happy to see everybody come out and support their friend. At the same time, they weren’t surprised.
“It’s what I’d expect for Bobby,” Mueller said. “He’s this kind of guy and he’s touched a lot of people.”
“This is going to be huge for the ALS fund and the help Bobby Quinn,” noted Griffith. “It’s heartfelt for sure.”
Dani Fink is on the Team Quinn board. ALS has touched her personally, as two of her sister have passed away as a result of the disease. She hopes that all attendees at the tournament today understand that they truly are helping.
“The money directly impacts Virginians, people who live in the state who have ALS.” Fink said. “The money will go directly to them if they apply for some type of grant. Team Quinn will help a Virginian who is battling ALS, so you know where your money is going from this tournament and from everything else we do."
To learn more about Team Quinn, visit https://teamquinnva.org/.
