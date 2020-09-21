Police identify man killed in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Richmond that happened Monday afternoon.
Police were called to the 3500 block of East Richmond Road shortly before 3 p.m. after receiving a report of gunfire.
At the scene, officers found a man inside a home with gunshot wounds. The victim, identified as Surita M. Abdul-Majid, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
