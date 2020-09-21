Police identify man found shot to death in field

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a man was found shot in a field on Monday morning.
Police were called around 6:49 a.m. to the 1500 block of North 21st Street.
At the scene, officers found Stanley L. Robinson, Jr., a man in his 20s, with a gunshot wound in a field between North 20th and 21st streets and U and V streets.
Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
