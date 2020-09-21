Petersburg holds groundbreaking ceremony for bridge project

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Petersburg held a groundbreaking ceremony for the reopening and repair of the St. Andrews Street Bridge.
The groundbreaking ceremony took place on Sept. 21 at 2 p.m.
After being closed for 14 years, the design process for the bridge began in 2018 and was concluded in early 2020.
The process included public engagement and coordination with the city council.
The new bridge will maintain the existing lane widths and will include a sidewalk on the north side of the bridge.
Construction on the new bridge will begin before the end of 2020.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.