News to Know for Sept. 21: RPS discusses student schedules; 2nd round of funds approved; Richmond vigil for Ginsburg; Shuttle service to polls
By Adrianna Hargrove | September 21, 2020 at 6:48 AM EDT - Updated September 21 at 7:07 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT)

Changes Coming to Richmond Schools?

Richmond Public Schools are set to discuss some big changes to students' schedules at a school board meeting being held tonight.

After two weeks of virtual learning, the district says they are considering changes to schedules after feedback from students and parents saying the days are ‘too long with too little movement’, especially for younger children.

The school board will also talk about the emergency child care program for working parents that’s hit some snags along the way. The meeting will be held on Sept. 21 at 6 p.m.

Dinwiddie Begins In-Person Learning

The first group that would return is students with special needs of all ages. They’re set to resume in-person learning on Sept. 21.

In a week, the district would like to have Pre-K through 5th grade back in the classroom for four days a week, but that’s only for parents who pre-selected to have face-to-face instruction for their children.

Virtual learning would still continue for others.

Chesterfield Meal Distribution

Chesterfield County Public Schools will no longer distribute meals to six community locations due to “very low” participation, a Facebook post from the school district said.

Starting on Monday, Sept. 21, meals will not be delivered to the following locations:

  • Faith & Family Church
  • Ampthill Presbyterian
  • Chesterfield Volunteer Rescue Squad
  • Open Door Baptist
  • Belvedere Apartments
  • Ironbridge Church

For a full list of meal distribution sites in Chesterfield County, visit mychesterfieldschools.com.

Community Colleges Remain Online

Most classes at Virginia’s community colleges will remain online early next year.

The system’s chancellor announced the decision on Friday, months before the spring semester at the 23 colleges.

Almost three-quarters of community courses during the fall are fully online.

Second Round Of P-EBT Approved For Virginia

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved Virginia for the second round of Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) funds through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020.

The funds will be released by the end of September.

Virginia Social Services say more details will be forthcoming.

Vigil Held For Justice Ginsburg

More than 100 people attended a vigil outside of Richmond’s Federal Courthouse on Sunday to honor the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (RBG).

Ginsburg, a legal and feminist icon, died on Friday due to complications from metastatic cancer of the pancreas. She was 87.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Source: Capital News Service)

Numerous speakers at the event said this was the importance of being registered to vote in November, that registration deadline is coming up, which is Oct. 13.

Shuttle Service To Voting Polls

Mayor Levar Stoney is urging the city registrar to work with GRTC to create a shuttle service from city hall to the new General Registrar’s Office throughout the early voting period.

Mayor Stoney says while the new location is larger and allows for more voting at once, it is not easily accessible.

