Mother who lost son to suicide shares her story to help raise awareness

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rosalyn Thyssen says she can’t help but ask “why?” nearly a year after her son Traeh took his own life. He was only 13 years old.
“It has been an emotional roller coaster of emotions since then. Losing a child is hard, losing a child to suicide can be even harder,” said Thyssen.
She says Traeh was a happy and outgoing kid. He loved acting, dancing, drawing, but most importantly, just seeing people smile.
“His name is heart spelled backwards. I tell people all the time he was everything his name suggested. He was loving, caring, goofy, silly, he just wanted everybody to be loved and to have fun and he wanted to be a part of that loving fun,” said Thyssen.
However, Thyssen would soon learn that a part of her son was hurting. She says the teenager was bullied by other students at his school.
“Anger can do one or two things it can consume you and kill you or it can propel you forward and so I decided to let it propel me forward,” said Thyssen.
She started the Traeh Thyssen Have A Heart Foundation after his death to bring awareness to bullying and suicide. She also hopes it serves as a resource for families going through a similar struggle.
“I tried to focus more on his life, and letting him live through others by just making sure people know that tomorrow gets better. A lot of people are afraid to talk about suicide, it is taboo, it makes people uncomfortable, but I can say that I would rather have a 15-minute uncomfortable conversation than deal with the pain of a losing anyone else to suicide because that pain is forever,” said Thyssen.
Thyssen says she has found strength through community support to help her get through one of the most difficult times in her life.
“I think that’s the biggest thing, that I didn’t have to deal with anything the events that happened leading to his death, the loss, I didn’t have to deal with it alone. And that’s what I’m most thankful for,” said Thyssen.
If you or someone you know needs help, call 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The national suicide hotline is open 24-hours a day.
