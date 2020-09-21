Mayor Stoney suggests shuttle service to Registrar’s Office for early voting

Mayor Stoney suggests shuttle service to Registrar’s Office for early voting
The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation says it’s suspending Virginia Breeze long-distance rides because of low demand during the coronavirus pandemic. (Source: pixabay)
By Adrianna Hargrove | September 21, 2020 at 6:13 AM EDT - Updated September 21 at 6:13 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Levar Stoney is urging the city registrar to work with GRTC to create a shuttle service from city hall to the new General Registrar’s Office throughout the early voting period.

“As a country, we forever strive toward that democratic ideal wherein everyone enjoys equal access to the ballot,” Mayor Stoney said in a statement.

Mayor Stoney says while the new location is larger and allows for more voting at once, it is not easily accessible.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.