Mayor Stoney suggests shuttle service to Registrar’s Office for early voting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Levar Stoney is urging the city registrar to work with GRTC to create a shuttle service from city hall to the new General Registrar’s Office throughout the early voting period.
“As a country, we forever strive toward that democratic ideal wherein everyone enjoys equal access to the ballot,” Mayor Stoney said in a statement.
Mayor Stoney says while the new location is larger and allows for more voting at once, it is not easily accessible.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.