Man wanted in Pa. arrested in Virginia following crash

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - A man wanted in Pennsylvania was arrested in Virginia after becoming involved in a crash on Sunday.
Stafford County Deputy S.C. Martin was called to a crash on Jefferson Davis Highway near Woodstock Lane on Sept. 20.
“One of the drivers provided Deputy Martin with a name and date of birth that was not found in DMV records, even though the driver claimed his license was suspended,” a release said.
Eventually, the deputy was able to get the man’s social security number from a relative and identify him as Cornell Boat, 30, of Woodbridge.
Boat was wanted in Pennsylvania for retail theft, and was charged with driving on a suspended license and false identification in connection to the incident in Stafford County.
A fugitive from justice warrant was obtained and Boat is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.