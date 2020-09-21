Man seriously injured after shooting at Food Lion

Man seriously injured after shooting at Food Lion
Richmond police say a man has been seriously injured after a shooting in Richmond. (Source: NBC12)
By Adrianna Hargrove | September 21, 2020 at 1:07 PM EDT - Updated September 21 at 1:09 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say a man has been seriously injured after a shooting in Richmond.

On Sept. 21 at 11:57 a.m., police responded to the 6400 block of Jahnke Road for the report of a shooting in the parking lot in front of Food Lion.

After arriving on the scene, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital with a life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information should contact Major Crimes Detective O. Reyes at 804-646-3874 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.