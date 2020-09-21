Man seriously injured after shooting at Food Lion

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say a man has been seriously injured after a shooting in Richmond.
On Sept. 21 at 11:57 a.m., police responded to the 6400 block of Jahnke Road for the report of a shooting in the parking lot in front of Food Lion.
After arriving on the scene, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was transported to a local hospital with a life-threatening injury.
Anyone with information should contact Major Crimes Detective O. Reyes at 804-646-3874 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
