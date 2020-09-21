Man charged in shooting that left woman critically injured

Sayvon Knight is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon in the shooting with additional charges pending. (Source: Richmond Police Department)
By Kate Albright | September 21, 2020 at 2:34 PM EDT - Updated September 21 at 2:35 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department has arrested a man in an August shooting that left a woman critically injured.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 29, a shooting occurred near the Midlothian Village Apartments in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike - it was one of four shootings that night.

A woman with an apparent gunshot wound was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Nearly a month later, on Sept. 15, law enforcement officers arrested Sayvon Knight in connection with the shooting. He’s now charged with possession of a firearm by a felon with additional charges pending.

