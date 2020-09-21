Liberty freezes tuition costs for online, residential students through 2021-22

“At Liberty University, we believe God made each person with a unique purpose,” Jerry Prevo, Liberty’s president adds. “And equipping as many people as we can to live out their God-given purpose is part of our mission of Training Champions for Christ. Everyone should have the opportunity to be the best at what God has called them to be, so our decision to refuse to raise tuition for another year is just one more way we’re working to put that opportunity into people’s hands.”