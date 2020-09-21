Kroger Mid-Atlantic moving division office to Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Kroger Mid-Atlantic announced that it will be moving its division office from Roanoke to Henrico County by early 2021.
The company says the move will add more than 70 jobs to the Richmond area with a combination of relocations and new hires.
The new office location will be at 140 East Shore Drive in Glen Allen.
For Kroger, the move will establish division operations closer to its larger markets and better position it to serve and support all markets throughout the Mid-Atlantic.
Kroger Mid-Atlantic entered the Richmond market in 2000 when it acquired the 10 Hannaford grocery stores.
Since then, its presence has grown to 18 stores, including four Marketplace stores and 16 fuel centers.
“We’re excited for this transition for our company and Henrico County has been an excellent partner throughout the past few months,” Paula Ginnett, President of Kroger Mid-Atlantic, said. “We’ve worked to make this as seamless as possible for our team members and we’re thrilled that the relocation will bring new jobs to the Richmond area.”
Kroger Mid-Atlantic operates 110 stores in five states, including Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio.
