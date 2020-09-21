Hopewell police hosting ‘Meet Your First Responders’ event

By Hannah Smith | September 21, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT - Updated September 21 at 6:40 PM

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - If you live in the City of Hopewell, you’ll have the chance to meet the first responders in your community.

The Hopewell Police Community Engagement Team is hosting a “Meet Your First Responders” event on Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at City Park.

There will be food from La Bete food truck and music. They will also be giving a Kindle Fire away to an Hopewell School Studnet.

The fire department will be doing demonstrations and you can also help "Cover the Cruiser: for the Special Olympics.

