Hanover Schools confirm more cases of COVID-19

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Public Schools confirmed two more cases of COVID-19 within the district community.
Officials said two individuals on two separate buses tested positive for the virus.
After the health department investigated, two people on one bus and two people on the other bus were required to quarantine after it was determined they had close contact.
“Health department officials determined that all other individuals on the bus had a low risk of exposure. As a result, they are not required to quarantine and may continue riding the bus and attending school,” Hanover officials said.
Out of the abundance of caution, the division said it notified all families with students on the affected buses.
This comes after three employees tested positive for the virus earlier this month at Liberty Middle School.
