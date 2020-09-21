Forecast: Cool, Dry and Sunny to start a dry and pleasant work week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Cool start to the week, then slowly warming. But the rain chance stays away for a while.
Along the tidal rivers of Eastern VA, including the Bay, be alert for Coastal Flooding due to strong onshore winds. Advisories and warnings are in effect.
MONDAY: Sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid-60s.
A cold night, with lows in rural areas potentially dipping into the upper 30s. Frost Advisories in the Blue Ridge Mountain.
TUESDAY: Fall Begins at 9:30am: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s.
THURSDAY: Sunny. Lows in the mid and upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 60, highs in the low 80s.
SATURDAY: Sunny. Lows near 60, highs in the low 80s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.
FIRST ALERT: We’ll need to watch next Monday (9/28) for a strong cold front with possible thunderstorms.
