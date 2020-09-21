Documents to gather today in case of a disaster or emergency

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’re in the midst of a pretty active hurricane season, and whether it’s the threat of a hurricane, tornado or even flooding, you should have a disaster plan.
You should take a moment to gather up your most important documents - now - and store them in a safe place.
Experts say to buy a weather radio, water and a fire-resistant safe - or use a safety deposit box at a financial institution.
Henry Davis owns a financial services company and is a member of the Virginia Society of CPA’s.
He says to gather up your social security cards, insurance policies, wills, trusts and power of attorney forms.
“You want to have copies of your property deeds, a list of all your valuable possessions that’s in your house. So, if your house gets destroyed you have a list of all that and you can claim it on your insurance," said Davis.
Make sure your home owner’s insurance has a “replacement policy” in case your home is destroyed.
If you are a renter, make sure you have renter’s insurance.
And make sure you update your beneficiaries on all your important financial documents and accounts like 401K or IRAS. That way, if something happens to you, your money goes to the correct family member.
