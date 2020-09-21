872 COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Percent positivity rate at 5.5%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 142,010 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Tuesday - an 872 case increase in the last 24 hours.
The state totals stand at 3,060 deaths with 10,675 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 2,054,035 tests have been given throughout the state. The positivity rate fell to 5.5 percent Tuesday - at the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 21,706 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 8,034 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 5,829 cases, 314 hospitalizations, 93 deaths
- Henrico: 5,315 cases, 420 hospitalizations, 210 deaths
- Richmond: 4,540 cases, 413 hospitalizations, 58 deaths
- Hanover: 1,241 cases, 97 hospitalizations, 36 deaths
- Petersburg: 723 cases, 72 hospitalizations, 29 deaths
- Goochland: 260 cases, 27 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
