Charges certified against driver in crash that left 1-year-old dead

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - All charges were certified by a grand jury against the driver in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 that left a 1-year-old dead.
Virginia State Police said the crash happened on March 27 near the Woods Edge Road exit.
Officials say that a wrong-way driver of a Jeep Liberty, Danielle N. McDaniel, 32, was traveling southbound on the northbound side of I-95 when she struck a Nissan Altima head-on in the center lane. McDaniel then struck a Lexus Sedan before going off-road left.
The driver of the Nissan Altima, Reinee Thomas, 43, was not wearing her seatbelt. She died at the scene. In addition, 1-year-old Josiah Thomas, Reinee’s grandson, also died at the scene.
The adult driver of the Lexus was wearing his seat belt and was transported for treatment of serious injuries.
McDaniel was arrested and charged with two felony counts of driving under the influence of alcohol manslaughter, two felony counts of DUI maiming, and one count of misdemeanor DUI second offense in 10 years.
McDaniel was certified on those charged on Sept. 21 and has a plea hearing set for Nov. 13 in Chesterfield Circuit Court.
