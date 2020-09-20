Vigil honoring Ruth Bader Ginsburg planned for Sunday in Richmond

People light candies outside the Supreme Court Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Washington, after the Supreme Court announced that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Hannah Eason | September 19, 2020 at 5:45 PM EDT - Updated September 20 at 10:46 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Nearly 400 people have shown interest in a vigil that will honor the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Richmond Sunday.

The vigil, planned through a Facebook event, is slated for Sunday, Sept. 20, from 7:30-8:30 p.m at the Federal Courthouse at 701 Broad Street.

Attendees are advised to bring a candle and wear a mask.

Ginsburg, a legal and feminist icon, died on Friday due to complications from metastatic cancer of the pancreas. She was 87.

