UVa. identifies COVID-19 cases using wastewater testing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The University of Virginia identified positive COVID-19 cases by testing wastewater within a residence hall.
The university identified three COVID-19 cases within the Lefevre residence hall. Prior to waste indicators and follow-up testing, there were no known positive COVID-19 cases in the hall.
Students who tested positive are being moved into isolation, and their close contacts will be placed in quarantine.
“The University will continue to conduct wastewater and prevalence testing throughout the UVA community in order to detect cases as early as possible and take action to limit the spread of the virus,” a Facebook post from the school read on Sunday.
For more information on COVID-19 at UVa., including daily case numbers, visit this website.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.