Two injured after shooting on East End

By NBC12 Newsroom | September 20, 2020 at 2:09 AM EDT - Updated September 20 at 2:09 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting on the city’s East End.

Police responded to a call for shots fired on the 1400 block of Jennie Scher Road at 9:27 P.M.

Officers found two individuals on the street with visible gunshot wounds.

One was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries; the other victim’s injuries are considered non life-threatening.

Police are searching for suspects at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be added as it is obtained.

