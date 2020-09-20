Two injured after shooting on East End

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting on the city’s East End.
Police responded to a call for shots fired on the 1400 block of Jennie Scher Road at 9:27 P.M.
Officers found two individuals on the street with visible gunshot wounds.
One was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries; the other victim’s injuries are considered non life-threatening.
Police are searching for suspects at this time.
This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be added as it is obtained.
