‘Those of us who are still here need to grab that torch up and be notorious’: Virginia ACLU director remembers Ruth Bader Ginsburg

“That means the ACLU if Virginia and those of us who really care about these issues working even harder to change the laws in Virginia to do things like repeal the so-called marriage amendment in our Virginia constitution to assure that no one can walk our abortion rights and reproductive freedoms back to where it was before RBG start ed her work,” said Gastañaga. “We also need to provide a backstop by focusing on changing Virginia laws and statutes to ensure that Virginians are protected even if the federal courts are not there for us.”