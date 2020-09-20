Forecast: Staying cool and dry to round out the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunday will be another day of below average temperatures!
Along the tidal rivers of Eastern VA, including the Bay, be alert for significant Coastal Flooding due to strong onshore winds.
SUNDAY: Sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid to upper 60s.
MONDAY: Sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
TUESDAY: 1st Day of Fall: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s.
THURSDAY: Sunny. Lows in the mid and upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 60, highs in the low 80s.
SATURDAY: Sunny. Lows near 60, highs in the low 80s.
