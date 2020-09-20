3 dozen orders issued with Virginia’s new “red flag” gun law

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At least three dozen Virginia residents have been prohibited temporarily or permanently from having firearms or purchasing them based on a new state law letting courts decide they would be a danger to themselves or others.
The “red flag” law creating the petition for substantial risk orders began July 1.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch cited the Virginia State Police in reporting 26 temporary and 10 permanent orders were issued in July and August.
The Democratic-controlled General Assembly passed this another gun-related restrictions this year.
Republicans voted against it. Gun rights groups argue the law violates the Second Amendment.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.