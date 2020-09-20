Coronavirus 7-day testing positivity rate drops again | See Virginia’s latest data here

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 141,138 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Monday - a 627 case increase in the last 24 hours.
The state totals stand at 3,021 deaths with 10,613 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 2,040,457 tests have been given throughout the state. The positivity rate fell to 5.7 percent Monday - at the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Four new outbreaks were reported Monday; the total number is now at 977. At least two lab-confirmed cases are required to classify an outbreak.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 21,706 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 8,034 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 5,797 cases, 309 hospitalizations, 91 deaths
- Henrico: 5,269 cases, 416 hospitalizations, 209 deaths
- Richmond: 4,516 cases, 409 hospitalizations, 56 deaths
- Hanover: 1,230 cases, 97 hospitalizations, 36 deaths
- Petersburg: 721 cases, 72 hospitalizations, 28 deaths
- Goochland: 257 cases, 26 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.