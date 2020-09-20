CCPS altering meal distribution sites due to low participation

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools will no longer distribute meals to six community locations due to “very low” participation, a Facebook post from the school district said.
Starting on Monday, Sept. 21, meals will not be delivered to the following locations:
- Faith & Family Church
- Ampthill Presbyterian
- Chesterfield Volunteer Rescue Squad
- Open Door Baptist
- Belvedere Apartments
- IronBridge Church
Rollingwood Apartments will be added as a delivery location for breakfast, lunch, snack and dinner. Meals will be distributed from 7-8 a.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m.
Children do not need to be present to pick up meals. To pick up food without a child present, tell a staff member the student’s first and last name and age.
On Fridays, meals will include food for Friday, Saturday and Sunday for each child. Dinner is included at select sites as an extension from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
For a full list of meal distribution sites in Chesterfield County, visit mychesterfieldschools.com.
