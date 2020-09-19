50 years ago: Abandoned baby found outside Prince George Holiday Inn

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Nearly fifty years ago, the Prince George police made a discovery near the Holiday Inn on Interstate-95.
An abandoned infant, who was between 3 and 12 hours old, was found in an ice chest.
The baby was made a ward of the court, according to the Prince George County Police Department, and fostered by a Prince George family.
The police department posted a “flashback” to the case on Friday, Sept. 18, and included a newspaper clipping from the incident. It is unclear what the infant was named or if they remain in the Prince George area.
