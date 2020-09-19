50 years ago: Abandoned baby found outside Prince George Holiday Inn

50 years ago: Abandoned baby found outside Prince George Holiday Inn
Newspaper clipping from September 1970 shows then Prince George Sheriff John Atwood examining the ice chest the baby was found in. (Source: Prince George Police Department)
By Hannah Eason | September 19, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT - Updated September 19 at 6:24 PM

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Nearly fifty years ago, the Prince George police made a discovery near the Holiday Inn on Interstate-95.

An abandoned infant, who was between 3 and 12 hours old, was found in an ice chest.

The baby was made a ward of the court, according to the Prince George County Police Department, and fostered by a Prince George family.

The police department posted a “flashback” to the case on Friday, Sept. 18, and included a newspaper clipping from the incident. It is unclear what the infant was named or if they remain in the Prince George area.

FLASHBACK FRIDAY! September 1970 - Discovery at the Holiday Inn Prince George Police find an infant abandoned in a...

Posted by Prince George County Police Department on Friday, September 18, 2020

If you have additional information about this case, submit a news tip here.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.