Vigil honoring Ruth Bader Ginsburg planned near Supreme Court of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Nearly 400 people have shown interest in a vigil that will honor the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg near the Supreme Court of Virginia.
The vigil, planned through a Facebook event, is slated for Sunday, Sept. 20, from 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Attendees are advised to bring a candle and wear a mask. The Supreme Court of Virginia is in Downtown Richmond at N. 9th and E. Franklin streets.
Ginsburg, a legal and feminist icon, died on Friday due to complications from metastatic cancer of the pancreas. She was 87.
