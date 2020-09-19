Vigil honoring Ruth Bader Ginsburg planned near Supreme Court of Virginia

People light candies outside the Supreme Court Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Washington, after the Supreme Court announced that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Hannah Eason | September 19, 2020 at 5:45 PM EDT - Updated September 19 at 5:58 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Nearly 400 people have shown interest in a vigil that will honor the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg near the Supreme Court of Virginia.

The vigil, planned through a Facebook event, is slated for Sunday, Sept. 20, from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Attendees are advised to bring a candle and wear a mask. The Supreme Court of Virginia is in Downtown Richmond at N. 9th and E. Franklin streets.

Ginsburg, a legal and feminist icon, died on Friday due to complications from metastatic cancer of the pancreas. She was 87.

